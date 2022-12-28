Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the inaugural edition of the United Cup due to injury, organisers of the new mixed team event said on Wednesday.

Kyrgios, who is ranked 22nd in the world and reached this year’s Wimbledon final, was set to lead Australia in the joint ATP and WTA event, which is being held in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth and offers ranking points and $15 million in prize-money.

“Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the United Cup due to injury,” organisers said in a statement without elaborating on the nature of the injury.

“Alex de Minaur will move into the number one men’s position for Team Australia, and subsequently Jason Kubler moves into the number two spot.”

His late withdrawal from the inaugural edition of the United Cup took his own teammates by surprise on Wednesday as they were left in the dark until minutes before their pre-tournament news conference.

“We literally just found out 10 minutes ago. Obviously it’s news to all of us and we just move forward now,” co-captain Sam Stosur told reporters.

Kyrgios, who opted out of Australia’s Davis Cup team this year, later posted a video on Instagram where he was seen out in the sunshine at a harbour with the caption ‘Beautiful day’.

Alex de Minaur, now the number one men’s position for Team Australia, wanted to avoid discussing Kyrgios and focus on the upcoming event.

“I think it would be great if we just talk about this great team,” he said. “We are all here, we are all happy to be here, we are about to play an exciting new event, something new for all of us - the United Cup.”

Kyrgios, 27, had been due to face Britain’s Cameron Norrie in his first singles match on Thursday in Group D, which also features Rafa Nadal’s Spain.

The tournament, which runs from 29 December to 8 January, features 18 countries split into six groups of three, with teams playing two men’s and two women’s singles matches and a mixed doubles match.

Reuters