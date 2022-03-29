Nick Kyrgios docked game before falling to Jannik Sinner at Miami Open

The combustible Australian vented his frustration towards umpire Carlos Bernardes during a tight first set

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 29 March 2022 21:38
Comments
Nick Kyrgios was docked a game during his defeat at the Miami Open (Marta Lavandier/AP)
Nick Kyrgios was docked a game during his defeat at the Miami Open (Marta Lavandier/AP)
(AP)

Nick Kyrgios lost his cool and picked up a game penalty as he crashed out of the fourth round at the Miami Open to Jannik Sinner on Tuesday.

The combustible Australian vented his frustration towards umpire Carlos Bernardes during a tight first set, then lost the tie-break after being docked a point for smashing his racket and subsequently double-faulting.

Kyrgios was docked a game for smashing his racket again early in the second set – then posed for a selfie with a young fan who ran onto the court – before slipping to a 7-6 (3) 6-3 defeat.

Nick Kyrgios (pictured) suffered defeat against Jannik Sinner (Jim Rassol/AP)
(AP)

Sinner’s win makes it less likely that Cameron Norrie will end the week in the world’s top 10 after the British number one succumbed 6-3 6-4 to Norway’s Casper Ruud.

Recommended

Norrie needs Sinner, Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz to exit the tournament before he can be certain of celebrating the milestone for the first time in next week’s new world rankings.

Norrie, playing with heavy strapping on his left leg, was never able to reach the heights that had swept him to the quarter-finals or better in his last four tournaments.

He failed to fashion a single break-point opportunity against the Norwegian world number eight until he converted the last of three in the eighth game of the second set, preventing Ruud serving out for the match.

Cameron Norrie still stands on the brink of the world’s top 10 (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
(AP)

But by that point there was a sense of prolonging the inevitable and Ruud made no mistake at his second attempt to seal victory in just over one-and-a-half hours.

Daniil Medvedev moved within one more win of reclaiming the world number one spot as he moved into the quarter-finals with a 7-5 6-1 win over Jenson Brooksby.

Medvedev did not have it all his own way as he was forced to rally from 5-3 down in the first set before going on to book his place in the last eight in 80 minutes.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in