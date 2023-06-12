Wimbledon finalist pair set for return after lengthy absences

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The much-discussed Australian national Nick Kyrgios looks to return to singles for the first time since his withdrawal from the Japan Open in October of 2022.

Having missed his home tournament, the Australian Open, and the clay season because of a knee surgery the 2022 Wimbledon finalist returns just in time for the grass court season. The Stuttgart Open will welcome Kyrgios as the eighth seed of the tournament with other notable players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Taylor Fritz taking up the No.1 and 2 seeds respectively.

Kyrgios comes in with big expectations as even with his long absence from the court he holds the third-highest odds to win the Stuttgart Open.

The current title holder, Italian national Matteo Berrettini, looks to retain his trophy as the tournaments seventh seed. Kyrgios’ first round match will take place on Tuesday where he finds himself a big favourite versus the Chinese professional Yibing Wu.

Another Wimbledon finalist - defeated by Andy Murray in 2016 - and former world No.3, Milos Raonic, returns to tennis after a near-two year hiatus. The Canadian, who owns a massive serve, suffered injuries from his calf to issues on his right foot in his long absence.

Raonic will be making his comeback at the Libema Open in S-Hertogenbosch where the tournament’s fifth-seeded player Miomir Kecmanovic is waiting in the first round as a favourite. The Canadian’s return is quite a surprise for many as, after years of battling with injuries, many expected him to call it quits.

Still, he comes back to tennis with hopes of success and the chance to add to his tally of three Wimbledon quarter-finals later this summer.

Both Kyrgios and Raonic look to return to their winning ways on the grass ahead of this year’s Wimbledon.

Raonic who hasn’t competed in a match on grass since his fourth round exit at Wimbledon in 2019 is looking to finally return to SW19 after a long four years.

Kyrgios positions himself to build momentum on the grass before the tournament’s start in July, one in which he saw great success last year. Look for the dynamic Kyrgios to follow up last year’s Wimbledon final with another long campaign at the historic grand slam.