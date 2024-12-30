Nick Kyrgios celebrates return from injury with Novak Djokovic doubles victory in Brisbane

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nick Kyrgios marked his return from injury with an entertaining doubles victory alongside Novak Djokovic in the Brisbane International.

Kyrgios and Djokovic, who faced each other in the Wimbledon singles final in 2022, teamed up to defeat Austria’s Alexander Erler and Germany’s Andreas Mies 6-4 6-7 (4) 10-8, with Kyrgios sealing the win with an ace.

The 29-year-old, who had played just one match in more than two years due to injury, said in a courtside interview: “This injury has been brutal for me so I wasn’t taking any of this for granted.

“I don’t know how many Aussie summers I’ve got left so I was just looking around and loving the energy and just so happy to be back out here.

“We promised that we were going to do this one more time before either he (Djokovic) goes or I go so I’m glad we’re still alive!”

Kyrgios initially underwent knee surgery in January 2023 and returned to action in June of that year, but played only one match before pulling out of Wimbledon due to a torn ligament in his right wrist.

He had not played a competitive match since and it appeared doubtful that he would be able to return, but he is playing both doubles and singles in Brisbane and faces France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on Tuesday.

Djokovic, who produced a superb backhand winner around the net to help secure the only break of the match in the first set, said: “That was awesome.

“I want to thank Nick for playing. He said the other day it should be a pleasure to play with him and it is.

Nick Kyrgios (left) and Novak Djokovic celebrate during their doubles win over Alexander Erler and Andreas Mies in the Brisbane International (Darren England/AAP Image via AP) ( AP )

“I’m glad to share the court with him on his comeback. I haven’t played that many doubles matches in my life, so whatever Nick was saying I was following.

“I feel great. Cannot ask for a better start to the season, sharing the court with Nick for the first time, winning the match and getting a little bit of a feel for the court.

“I played my last competitive tournament a few months ago, I ended my season quite early, just wanted to get my things together, physically recover and work really on perfecting my game as much as I can

“There’s a lot of great players, really quick, dynamic, powerful players nowadays, youngsters that I have to keep up with.”