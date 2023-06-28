‘Finally’: Nick Kyrgios shows support for potential Saudi investment in tennis

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nick Kyrgios backed potential investment in tennis from Saudi Arabia as the PIF set their sights on another venture within sports.

After the seismic deal with the PGA Tour to further its influence in golf, the PIF look poised to influence tennis.

Kyrgios, the world No. 33 and 2022 Wimbledon Finalist, expressed his support for foreign investment, stating: “Finally. They see the value. We are going to get paid what we deserve to get paid.”

Kyrgios has previous experience with the Saudi Kingdom, having faced criticism last year for choosing to participate in a lucrative exhibition in the Saudi capital instead of the Davis Cup.

ATP Chairman, Andrea Gaudenzi, confirmed that he had engaged in "positive" discussions with the PIF and other private investors. Gaudenzi emphasized to the Financial Times that he believes foreign investment in the tennis world will not alter the current structure of the sport, but rather that he expects investors to “stick to representing the history of the sport and product.”

Saudi Arabia has significantly expanded its presence in the world of tennis in recent years, hosting numerous prominent exhibition matches. This involvement has extended to a new five-year agreement that relocates the ATP Next-Gen Finals from Milan to Saudi Arabia. The tournament pits the top eight players under the age of 21 against each other and represents a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s growing participation in the tennis world.

Carlos Alcaraz, the current world number one, was questioned about Saudi Arabia’s role in the sport following his recent triumph at the Queen’s championship just last week. In response, the Spaniard expressed optimism about the potential involvement of Saudi Arabia, stating, “I have never played an official tournament over there, and let’s see how it is going to be in the future. But, well, I have no doubts that I will play over there in the future.”

After widespread accusations of sportswashing, the PIF’s involvement in tennis is just the latest step for the Kingdom as it seeks to expand its investment in sports and business globally.