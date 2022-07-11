The fan accused by Nick Kyrgios of having ‘700 drinks’ during the Wimbledon men’s final has said she ‘only had good intentions’.

Sunday’s match marked Kyrgios’ first Grand Slam final, and the divisive Australian was beaten in four sets by Novak Djokovic, whose victory sealed a seventh Wimbledon title and 21st major trophy.

Kyrgios won the first set but cut a frustrated figure as the match slipped away from him, with the 27-year-old venting to his box and the umpire throughout. In a moment that caught the attention of many viewers, Kyrgios urged the umpire to eject a fan who was distracting him.

“She’s drunk out of her mind in the first row,” Kyrgios told the official. “The one who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks, bro, talking to me during every single point!”

Ania Palus, 32, told The Sun that she was the spectator in question and claimed that she ‘wanted to give support’ to Kyrgios.

“He always says the crowd is against him, and I wanted to show we were for him, I wanted to encourage him,” said the Polish lawyer, who was briefly removed from the stands before later being allowed back in.

“Maybe I took it too far... but I only had good intentions.

“I only had one Pimm’s and one rosé. It’s the temperature for me, I had no hat. I’m really sorry.”

Novak Djokovic (left) beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Kyrgios was due to face Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals on Friday, but the Spaniard withdrew in advance of the match while citing injury. As such, Kyrgios’ first Grand Slam semi-final did not take place, with the Australian advancing via walkover.

Djokovic’s title win was his fourth in a row at Wimbledon and saw the Serb move clear of Roger Federer in the list of all-time Slam winners. Djokovic’s 21 major trophies put him one clear of the Swiss and one behind Nadal, whose 22 Slams mark an unmatched record.

Djokovic, 35, may not be able to challenge for another major trophy until next May at the French Open. Current travel rules would prevent the unvaccinated Serb from playing at the US Open this autumn or the Australian Open next January.