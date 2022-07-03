Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios fined following bad-tempered clash

The Greek was fined 10,000 US dollars for twice hitting a ball recklessly.

Eleanor Crooks
Sunday 03 July 2022 21:53
Stefanos Tsitsipas was twice warned for hitting a ball recklessly (Steven Paston/PA)
Stefanos Tsitsipas was twice warned for hitting a ball recklessly (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

Stefanos Tsitsipas was given the joint biggest fine of Wimbledon so far for unsportsmanlike conduct following his tempestuous third-round clash with Nick Kyrgios.

The Greek received two warnings for hitting the ball recklessly, once into the crowd and once very hard into the backboard off a Kyrgios underarm serve, and has been hit in the pocket to the tune of 10,000 US dollars (£8,260).

That matches the fine given to Kyrgios for his antics during his first-round victory over Britain’s Paul Jubb, where he admitted spitting in the direction of a spectator who had been heckling him.

Kyrgios, who was himself fined another 4,000 dollars (£3,300) for swearing during Saturday’s match, appealed incessantly to umpire Damien Dumusois and other tournament officials for Tsitsipas to be defaulted for his first offence.

Recommended

Tsitsipas flicked the ball angrily towards spectators sat courtside but Dumusois ruled the offence only worthy of a warning.

Players can be fined up to 20,000 dollars for an offence of unsportsmanlike conduct, while flagrant abuses can be deemed major offences and lead to further sanctions.

There is a specific offence of ball abuse, defined as “intentionally hitting a ball out of the enclosure of the court, hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences”.

Nick Kyrgios complains to umpire Damien Dumusois (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

Tsitsipas apologised for his behaviour and admitted afterwards that he lost his cool at Kyrgios’ continued complaints to Dumusois.

The Greek, who also called Kyrgios a bully, said: “I have to say it was really bad from my side. I have never done that before, throwing the ball outside the court in that way.

“I did apologise to the people. I don’t know what went through my head at that time. I think also he’s part (of it), with all the circus show going on on the other side of the net.

“It started to become very tiring, in a way. I didn’t hit any people. It did hit the wall, thank God. For sure I’m never doing that again. It’s my responsibility, for sure. But there was also something that created that behaviour that I’m not used to seeing from myself.”

Nick Kyrgios celebrates his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

Kyrgios did not accept he had anything to apologise for, saying: “I’m not sure how I bullied him. He was the one hitting balls at me, he was the one that hit a spectator, he was the one that smacked it out of the stadium.

Recommended

“I didn’t do anything. Apart from me just going back and forth to the umpire for a bit, I did nothing towards Stefanos today that was disrespectful.”

The Australian will take on American Brandon Nakashima on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in