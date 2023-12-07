Nick Kyrgios launches ‘intimate’ OnlyFans account

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nick Kyrgios has revealed details of his new OnlyFans page, after it was announced he was not in the main draw for the upcoming Australian Open.

The former Wimbledon finalist had an injury-plagued year in 2023, and said in November that “the stars would need to align” for him to be fit for his home Grand Slam in January.

Instead, Kyrgios has turned his attention to alternative social media channels, and has revealed his plans for content.

“Launching an OnlyFans was a no-brainer,” the tennis player said.

“They are revolutionising social media and I wanted to be a part of that. Athletes can no longer just show up on the court or the field, we have to show up online too. I want to create, produce, direct and own content. That’s the future.

“I’ve been speaking to my fans directly for years and I know what they want to see. Of course, there’ll be tennis balls involved, tips, tricks and behind the scenes, but also they’ll get to see all different sides of me. Gaming, tattoos, my intimate side – it’s all on the table and I’ll be bringing fans along for the ride!”

Kyrgios’ OnlyFans page is designed to be free-to-access.

Keily Blair, chief executive officer of the media company, said: “A lot like OnlyFans, Nick is a disruptor, so it’s great to see him joining our platform, finding new ways to share his content and express himself. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for his fans.”

Kyrgios missed the 2023 Australian Open with a knee injury that also kept him out of Roland Garros, while a wrist problem saw him miss Wimbledon and the US Open. He could still be awarded a wildcard for the 2024 event, but he faces a challenge to be fit enough to compete in a tournament that will also see the return of Rafael Nadal.