Is the Nottingham Open on TV? Time, channel and how to watch Emma Raducanu this week

Everything you need to know ahead of the tournaments at the Nottingham Tennis Centre

Sports Staff
Monday 06 June 2022 14:19
<p>Emma Raducanu will return to the grass ahead of Wimbledon </p>

Emma Raducanu will return to the grass ahead of Wimbledon

(Getty Images for LTA)

The grass-court season steps up another level this week ahead of Wimbledon with the Nottingham Open, as Emma Raducanu returns to a British event for the first time since winning the US Open last season.

Raducanu headlines the field for the women’s tournament that also includes British interest in Heather Watson and Harriet Dart, while former champion Dan Evans is the top seed in the men’s draw and is joined by Liam Broady and Jay Clarke.

World No 5 Maria Sakkari is the top seed in the women’s draw following her early exit from the French Open. The tournament is a WTA 250 event while a Challenger on the ATP side.

Tournaments will also be held in Birmingham, Eastborne and Queen’s ahead of Wimbledon, which will start on 27 June.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Nottingham Open?

The main draw gets underway on Monday 6 June and the action will take place through to the finals on Sunday 12 June.

How can I watch it?

The action will be available to watch across the BBC, with streams available on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Who are the top seeds?

Women’s draw

1) Maria Sakkari

2) Emma Raducanu

3) Camila Giorgi

4) Shuai Zhang

5) Ajla Tomljanovic

6) Alison Riske

7) Beatriz Haddad-Maia

8) Magda Linette

Men’s draw

1) Dan Evans

2) Jiri Vesely

3) Jordan Thompson

4) John Millman

5) Alexei Popyrin

6) Fernando Verdasco

7) Jack Sock

8) Marc-Andrea Huesler

