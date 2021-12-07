Novak Djokovic inclusion in ATP Cup draw lifts hopes of Australian Open defence

Great Britain are in Group C for the ATP Cup.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 07 December 2021 08:15
Novak Djokovic has been included in the ATP Cup draw (Adam Davy/PA)
Novak Djokovic has been included in the ATP Cup draw (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Novak Djokovic has been included in the draw for the upcoming ATP Cup in Sydney, raising the prospect of him defending his Australian Open title.

While the draw put a British squad comprising Cam Norrie, Dan Evans, Liam Broady, Joe Salisbury and Jamie Murray in with Germany Canada and the USA, it was the name of Djokovic which provided the major talking point.

The ATP listed him as a “confirmed player” which will raise hopes of him being in Melbourne for the first major of the year. Tournament officials have said all players must be jabbed against coronavirus but the 20-time slam winner has yet to publicly confirm his vaccination status.

However, the 34-year-old’s inclusion on the Serbian squad list suggests he may be ready and able to head to Melbourne later in the month.

Recommended

Serbia, the top seeds, will lead Group A which will also features Norway, Chile and Spain. Serbia won the inaugural ATP Cup two years ago by beating Spain in the championship match.

Defending champions and second seeds Russia are in Group B with Italy, Austria and hosts Australia. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and world No. 5 Andrey Rublev will be the country’s top two singles players for the second consecutive year.

Fourth seeds Greece will be in Group D, with Poland, Argentina and Georgia, with Great Britain in Group C.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in