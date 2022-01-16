Novak Djokovic’s hopes of defending his Australian Open title are over after a court in Australia upheld the decision to cancel his visa.

The men’s world number one had been waiting since Monday when the original decision to cancel his visa to enter the country was quashed. Immigration minister Alex Hawke on Friday exercised his personal powers to cancel it for a second time “on health and good order grounds” before a Federal Court hearing on Sunday decided his fate.

Chief Justice Allsop spoke to initially confirm the unusual decision had been take to allow court proceedings to be recorded. He then revealed a “unanimous decision” had been reached. “The orders of the court are, one: the amended application to be dismissed,” Judge Allsop said. “Two: reasons to be published at a later date.”

Three judges had deliberated for just over two hours before Judge Allsop’s decision came around 6pm in Melbourne, 24 hours before Djokovic was due on court to face fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic and begin his bid for a historic 10th Australian Open title and men’s record 21st Grand Slam.

There could be further legal wrangling to come, but the decision means Djokovic faces a three-year ban from Australia.

More follows...