Jamie Murray questions Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open exemption decision

Jamie Murray has insinuated Novak Djokovic has been given special treatment in the decision to give him a medical exemption to compete at the Australian Open.

It was revealed on Tuesday the Serbian will be attending the event in Melbourne despite the player being thought to be anti-vaccination. All players at the Open have to be vaccinated to compete. Fans have heavily criticised the move and Murray shared his own views on why the world no.1 was given an exemption.

“I mean, I don’t know what to say about that really... I think if it was me that wasn’t vaccinated, I wouldn’t be getting an exemption,” he said. “But well done to him for getting clear to come to Australia and compete.”

Britain’s ATP captain Liam Broady added they have no option but to trust Djokovic has a valid reason.

Authorities have been speaking out since the announcement due to the backlash of the decision. The reasoning has been ambiguous with Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tilley saying Djokovic has a condition.

“We completely understand and empathize with… people being upset about the fact that Novak has come in because of his statements over the past couple of years around vaccination.

“However it is ultimately up to him to discuss with the public his condition, if he chooses to do that, and the reasons why he received an exemption.”

And Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has insisted Djokovic should be given no special treatment.

“We await his presentation and what evidence he provides us to support that,” he said. “If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else and he’ll be on the next plane home. There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever.”