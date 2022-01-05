Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia after visa revoked at airport

Novak Djokovic, the men’s world No 1 tennis player, was denied entry into Australia on Thursday after initially being granted a medical exemption for the country’s Covid-19 vaccination requirements so that he could play in the Australian Open.

Djokovic, who was left stranded at Melbourne’s Tullamanrien airport overnight, was issued a letter by the Australian government saying his visa had been denied and he would be deported, a source revealed.

The tennis star was filing an injunction to prevent his deportation, the source said.

Acting Sports Minister Jaala Pulford had earlier confirmed that the state government would not support his visa application to compete in the Australian Open.

She tweeted: “The Federal Government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic‘s visa application to enter Australia. We will not be providing Novak Djokovic with individual visa application support to participate in the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam.

“We’ve always been clear on two points: visa approvals are a matter for the Federal Government, and medical exemptions are a matter for doctors.”

Tournament director Craig Tiley earlier said it would be “helpful” for Djokovic to clarify his situation on what exempts him from vaccination.

Prime Minister Morrison told a media conference on Wednesday: “We await his presentation and what evidence he provides us to support that.

“If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else and he’ll be on the next plane home. There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever.”

More than 90 per cent of Australia’s over-16 population are fully vaccinated.

Reuters