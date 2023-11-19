Novak Djokovic looking to cap off ‘almost perfect’ year with ATP finals win

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Novak Djokovic said he is hoping to put the cherry on top of a successful 2023 season with a record seventh ATP Finals title, after the world number one beat Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final to set up a showdown with Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open, French Open and U.S. Open this year to take his tally up to 24 Grand Slam titles and overtake rival Rafa Nadal. He also surpassed Steffi Graf’s record for the most weeks as world number one.

"I had an almost perfect season, Grand Slam season," Djokovic told reporters after his 6-3 6-2 win over Alcaraz on Saturday.

"Ended the year as number one in the world, reached really all the objectives that I had, broke many records, made history of the sport. Of course, I’m thrilled with the season.

"But one more match to go. Hopefully I can crown the season with another win."

The Serb delivered a masterclass to beat Alcaraz in the latest instalment of their burgeoning rivalry with a straight sets victory that should leave Sinner worried about the prospect of facing him in the final.

Sinner, meanwhile, became the first Italian to reach the season-ending final with a 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-1 win over Daniil Medvedev. The 22-year-old has good memories about facing Djokovic though having ended the World No. 1’s 19-match winning streak on Wednesday with a three-set victory in the round-robin phase.

Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in the round robin stage but must now face him in the ATP Final (AFP via Getty Images)

"He [Sinner] has been the best player of the tournament so far. Won four out of four matches and played some great tennis. Obviously riding on the big wave of support of his Italian crowd here," Djokovic said.

"He’s going for his first trophy. I’m going for my seventh in the year-end World Tour Finals. I’ve been in these situations before. Hopefully experience can help a bit.

"But I don’t think it’s going to prevail because he’s been playing well, he’s going to have crowd on his side. I know what I expect. I think having already a match against him in this kind of atmosphere helps me prepare better."