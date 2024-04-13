Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Novak Djokovic suffers first defeat to Casper Ruud at Monte-Carlo Masters

The Serbian sees his hunt for a first tournament win of 2024 continue, while Ruud goes on to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 13 April 2024 19:09
(AFP via Getty Images)

World number one Novak Djokovic suffered a first defeat to Casper Ruud as he was beaten in the semi-finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Norwegian Ruud delivered the biggest win of his career with a 6-4 1-6 6-4 victory to reach his second ATP Masters 1000 final.

Ruud had never won a set off Djokovic in their past five meetings, but found his form against the tournament’s top seed to battle through to the final, where he will face Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In a rematch of last year’s French Open final between the pair, Djokovic – who had appeared to struggle physically during his quarter-final win over Alex De Minaur – failed to find his usual high levels.

Ruud, though, rose to the occasion on Court Rainier III to hold off a fightback from the Serbian in the final set, with Djokovic recovering from 4-1 down to level.

The 25-year-old rallied to claim a third match point after Djokovic double faulted, completing a hard-fought victory in two hours and 17 minutes.

Djokovic, meanwhile, sees his hunt for a first tournament win of 2024 continue.

“I am super happy. This is a day I will remember for a long time,” Ruud told the ATP Tour website. “Beating a world number one is something I have never done and beating Novak is something I have never done.

“I am very, very happy. I am a little bit in a state of shock right now.”

Earlier, Tsitsipas had battled past second seed Jannik Sinner 6-4 3-6 6-4 and now has his eyes set on a third title in the Principality.

“It was tennis at its highest level that I have been able to play,” said the Greek, who lifted back-to-back Monte-Carlo Masters titles in 2021 and 2022.

“Jannik was an extremely-difficult opponent and it can be seen throughout the year so far. He has been very consistent and I could see that throughout today with his game.

“He is one of the toughest opponents I have faced so far and to find ways when there weren’t that many, I am proud of that.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in