Novak Djokovic’s latest comments on whether he would receive the Covid-19 vaccine have been mocked - by budget airline Ryanair.

It comes after Djokovic gave his first interview since being deported from Australia last month following a row over his medical exemption for the vaccine.

The men’s world No 1 told the BBC that although he is “keeping his mind open” about getting a Covid vaccine in the future, he would be prepared to miss this year’s French Open and Wimbledon tournaments over his “principles”.

Djokovic insisted he is not part of the anti-vax movement and maintained he supports the “freedom to choose” what goes into his body.

In response, Ryanair quote-tweeted the BBC’s interview with Djokovic alongside the comment: “We're not an airline but we do fly planes”.

The BBC’s original tweet had paraphrased a section of Djokovic’s interview that said: “I’m not anti-vax but I will sacrifice trophies if told to get the jab”.

Ryanair’s tweet had been liked over 50,000 times by Tuesday afternoon.

Djokovic was unable to play in the Australian Open last month after the Australian government cancelled his visa and deported him from the country on the eve of the tournament.

Djokovic was detained upon arriving in Australia after receiving a medical exemption for the vaccine from tournament organisers.

Australia’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, opted to exercise his ministerial discretion and cancel the world No 1’s visa.

The conclusion from the Australian government’s perspective was that Djokovic “may foster anti-vaccination” sentiment and cause “civil unrest”.