Novak Djokovic races into third round after booing by French Open crowd

Novak Djokovic raced into the third round of the French Open after he was booed by the Roland Garros crowd.

The defending champion was 5-4 ahead in the first set against Roberto Carballes Baena when he complained to chair umpire Nico Helwerth that a spectator had called out as he chased down a drop-shot.

Djokovic was jeered by some of the fans on Court Philippe Chatrier – and he promptly won 13 of the next 16 games to claim a statement 6-4 6-1 6-2. victory.

The world number one said: “He shouted actually a few words during the rally.

“I mean, when Carballes Baena made a drop-shot and as I was running, he was there in the first row – and he started from the beginning of the match.

“He went on several times, which was fine, he was supporting my opponent, but I thought that this was a bit of a hindrance as he was so close and then, you know, as I was about to hit the ball, he was shouting.

“So that’s what I asked the chair umpire, but he explained that he cannot call that a hindrance. That’s it. Very simple.

They are very passionate fans...I have experienced both sides Novak Djokovic

“Look, they are very passionate fans, you know.

“At times they are not easy and I have been having some love affairs with the fans here – and also some tough matches, some tough seasons. I have experienced both sides.

“Obviously you always want to be the one that they support or at least have kind of a neutral atmosphere on the court, but it’s not possible always for that to happen.”

Helwerth warned the noisy fan that he would be asked to leave if he continued, part of tournament director Amelie Mauresmo’s crackdown on unruly behaviour in the crowd brought about after David Goffin had chewing gum spat towards him.

Belgian veteran Goffin was beaten in the second round by German fourth seed Alexander Zverev, 7-6 (4) 6-2 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev, the Russian fifth seed, did not even have to go to three sets after his opponent, Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia, retired through illness while trailing 6-1 5-0.