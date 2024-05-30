Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

French Open day five: Novak Djokovic races to win over Roberto Carballes Baena

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina joined Iga Swiatek in the third round with straightforward wins.

Andy Sims
Thursday 30 May 2024 19:57
Novak Djokovic raced into round three (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Novak Djokovic raced into round three (Jean-Francois Badias/AP) (AP)

Novak Djokovic looked more like his old self as he dropped just seven games in beating Roberto Carballes Baena.

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina joined Iga Swiatek in the third round with straightforward wins.

And, French Open bosses banned booze to clamp down on unruly behaviour from spectators after David Goffin had chewing gum spat at him.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day five at Roland Garros.

Picture of the day

Match of the day

For the second round running, Sebastian Ofner overturned a two-set deficit to win in five.

Shock of the day

Danielle Collins had won 20 of her last 22 matches including tournament wins in Miami and Charleston. So the American 11th seed was a surprise second-round casualty against Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic.

Quote of the day

I have been having some love affairs with the fans here and also some tough matches, some tough seasons

Novak Djokovic on the Paris crowd

Non-quote of the day

Rybakina gave a series of tetchy answers to questions from reporters after her first-round win on Tuesday. The 24-year-old did not speak to the media after beating Arantxa Rus on Thursday. Not because she refused, but because not one of the 600-or so journalists in attendance asked to talk to her.

Fallen seeds

Jeļena Ostapenko (9), Danielle Collins (11), Katerina Siniakova (32).

Who’s up next?

Carlos Alcaraz continues his bid for a first Roland Garros title against American Sebastian Korda in the night session. Swiatek is back in action against Marie Bouzkova. And if the weather finally starts to behave, we may see Andy Murray and Dan Evans in doubles action.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in