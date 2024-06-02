Novak Djokovic defeats Lorenzo Musetti in late-night five set win at French Open

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Novak Djokovic endured a ridiculous late-night ordeal against Lorenzo Musetti to reach the fourth round of the French Open.

The world number one and defending champion’s match was shoved back into the early hours due to the incessant rain which has seen this tournament dubbed the ‘Drench Open’.

With downpours wrecking another day on the outside courts in Paris, Roland Garros chiefs decided to squeeze in an unfinished match under the roof on Court Phillipe Chatrier before Djokovic took on Lorenzo Musetti in the night session.

That decision was taken early on during the match between Alexander Zverev and Tallon Griekspoor – which turned out to be a five-set, four-hour 13-minute marathon won by the German.

That meant Grigor Dimitrov’s match against Belgian Zizou Bergs resumed at 7.45pm local time, with the score 6-3 2-1 to the Bulgarian 10th seed.

By the time Dimitrov had completed a four-set win – just shy of four hours in total – Djokovic, due to start at 8.15pm, finally got on the court at 10.40pm.

Having edged the first set, 37-year-old Djokovic slipped 2-1 down but dug deep to haul himself level.

In the deciding set, the Serbian was pathetically called for a time violation by umpire Adel Nour, losing his first serve. He pleaded, “Have a little bit of understanding. It’s 4am.”

It was actually only 3am, but he had a point – playing at that time should be a time violation in itself.

Nevertheless, at the ungodly hour of 3.08am Djokovic finally wrapped up a 7-5 6-7 (6) 2-6 6-4 6-0 victory,

He will play Argentinian third seed Francisco Cerundolo in round four.