Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Holger Rune produces comeback win to shock Novak Djokovic and claim Paris Masters title

Rune becomes the youngest Paris Masters champion since Boris Becker

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 06 November 2022 19:17
Comments
(Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic missed out on a seventh Paris Masters title following a shock defeat to unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune in Sunday’s final.

Djokovic, the 21-time Grand Slam winner, appeared on course for glory after racing to the opening set in just 36 minutes.

But Rune immediately bounced back by breaking the Serbian, 35, early on in the second to take the showpiece to a decider.

The 19-year-old then recovered from an early break in the third set before breaking Djokovic’s serve in the 11th game and fending off six break points, to take his maiden Masters title 3-6 6-3 7-5 in two hours and 32 minutes.

Rune, who remarkably survived three match points in his opening match, becomes the youngest Paris Masters champion since Boris Becker, then aged 18, triumphed in 1986.

Recommended

Rune’s victory also ensures he will be the first Danish player ranked in the top 10 in almost half-a-century.

“It means everything to me,” said Rune. “It is a perfect way to finish the week and a privilege to share the court with Novak.”

Commenting on the final moments of his victory, he added: “It was the most stressful game of my life.

“My heart was almost in my brain, and I was already starting to think about the tie-break. But I am very proud I could finish it.

“If you told me four weeks ago I would be in the top 10, I would be like, ‘what, sorry?’, but now I’m here and I’m super proud.”

Djokovic said: “I want to say congratulations to you and your team and your family. You absolutely deserve this victory. What an amazing week you have had.

Recommended

“I am not happy that you beat me, but on the other hand I am happy for you because I like your personality and you are a very dedicated guy who loves tennis and is putting in a lot of hours of hard work.

“It is paying off for you and I am sure the future is bright for you and your team.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in