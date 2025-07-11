Wimbledon briefing: Day 11 recap and order of play for men’s semi-finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova will meet in the women’s final at Wimbledon.

The men’s final will be set up on Friday as Carlos Alcaraz’s title defence continues against Taylor Fritz while seven-time champion Novak Djokovic takes on world number one Jannik Sinner.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Thursday’s action and previews day 12 of the Championships.

Anisimova stuns Sabalenka

Amanda Anisimova stunned world number one and title favourite Aryna Sabalenka to reach the Wimbledon final just two years after walking away from the sport.

The 23-year-old American kept her cool on a baking Centre Court to win a dramatic contest 6-4 4-6 6-4 in two hours and 37 minutes.

Her win is all the more remarkable because Anisimova had to take an extended break from tennis in 2023 to prioritise her mental health.

Swiatek bursts through grass ceiling

Iga Swiatek has surprised herself with her form on grass, and she is now just one victory away from a first senior Wimbledon title.

The Pole has been growing in confidence on grass all fortnight and was calmness personified in a 6-2 6-0 victory over Belinda Bencic that lasted just 72 minutes.

It would have been even quicker but for a lengthy delay three games into the contest when, for a third time on Centre Court on Thursday, a spectator was taken unwell.

Mixed day for British doubles

Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash closed in on a slice of Wimbledon history but fellow Briton Joe Salisbury suffered mixed doubles disappointment on Thursday. Glasspool and Cash beat Spain’s Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina 6-3 6-4 to become the first all-British team to reach the final of the men’s doubles at the Championships for 65 years.

But Salisbury and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani lost the mixed doubles final to Dutchman Sem Verbeek and Czech Katerina Siniakova 7-6 (3) 7-6 (3).

Match of the day

Doubt surrounded the fitness of Novak Djokovic ahead of Friday’s blockbuster Wimbledon semi-final against Jannik Sinner. The 38-year-old, who suffered an awkward fall late on in his quarter-final victory over Flavio Cobolli on Wednesday, first delayed and then cancelled his scheduled practice session at the All England Club on Thursday.

Even if Djokovic is fully fit, he will go into the clash as the underdog having not beaten Sinner since 2023 and on a run of four straight losses to the Italian, including in the last four at the Australian Open last year and French Open last month.

Sinner is bidding to reach a first Wimbledon final – as well as a fourth grand slam decider in a row – and will be looking for a first win on grass against Djokovic having lost to him here in both 2022 and 2023.

Order of play

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)Carlos Alcaraz (2) v Taylor Fritz (5)Jannik Sinner (1) v Novak Djokovic (6)

Court One (from 1pm)Gadecki/Krawczyk v Kudermetova/Mertens (8) (women’s doubles)Alfie Hewett (2) v Martin De La Puente (3) (men’s wheelchair singles)Siniakova/Townsend (1) v Hsieh/Ostapenko (4) (women’s doubles)

Weather watch

Sunny, with highs of 32C, according to the Met Office.