Novak Djokovic provides update on injury and sets 100th tour title target

Novak Djokovic has revealed the thigh injury which forced him out of the Australian Open has “almost 100 per cent repaired” and he plans to return in Doha next week.

The Serbian’s bid for a record 25th grand slam title was prematurely halted in Melbourne last month when he had to retire after losing the first set of the semi-final to Alexander Zverev.

But Djokovic, still one short of a 100th career ATP title, is on the entry list for next week’s Qatar Open and has been given the go-ahead to play by his medical team.

“There is no more rupture in the muscle, the injury is almost 100 per cent repaired and I am ready to go to work for more victories,” the 37-year-old told Montenegrin newspaper Vijesti.

“I have the green light from the medical team that I can train, that I can prepare.

“The tournament in Doha is scheduled for seven days now so I’m sticking to the schedule.

“Thank God, I was able to recover quickly. I’ve had more injuries lately than I did in the first 15 years of my career.

“This probably comes with age, but my body still listens to me, I still have a burning flame and a desire to achieve new things.

“I hope that the 100th trophy can come to Doha right now. I’ve been chasing it for a long time – it will come when it should come.”

Djokovic made no mention of whether he will continue to work with Andy Murray after his one-time rival joined his coaching team in Melbourne.

