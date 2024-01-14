Jump to content

Australian Open day one: Novak Djokovic made to battle by teenager Dino Prizmic

The story of the first day of action from Melbourne Park.

Eleanor Crooks
Sunday 14 January 2024 14:38
Novak Djokovic, right, was pushed hard by teenager Dino Prizmic (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Novak Djokovic, right, was pushed hard by teenager Dino Prizmic (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
(AP)

Croatian teenager Dino Prizmic marked himself out as a name for the future by pushing Novak Djokovic in a four-hour contest at the Australian Open.

The first ever Sunday start at Melbourne Park saw one of its most memorable opening-round matches, with Djokovic finally beating the 18-year-old qualifier 6-2 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-4.

Women’s defending champion Aryna Sabalenka followed Djokovic on court and swatted aside Ella Seidel 6-0 6-1 but there was disappointment for Britain’s Jodie Burrage, who lost in three sets to Tamara Korpatsch.

Picture of the day

Stat of the day

Match of the day

A legend returns

Andre Agassi has not been seen much around the tennis circuit since retirement, bar a short stint coaching Djokovic, but the four-time former champion is back at Melbourne Park, where he spotted a very familiar face.

Longevity

Fallen seeds

Women: Liudmila Samsonova (13), Magda Linette (20), Wang Xinyu (30)Men: None

Who’s up next?

Andy Murray begins his campaign on Monday against Argentinian 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Naomi Osaka’s return to grand slam tennis is last in the night session on Rod Laver Arena against 16th seed Caroline Garcia after big home hope Alex De Minaur takes on Milos Raonic.

US Open champion Coco Gauff and former Melbourne finalists Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are also in action.

