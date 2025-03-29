Novak Djokovic closes in on 100th career title by reaching Miami Open final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic delivered an emphatic display to overcome Grigor Dimitrov in straight seta and seal his place in the Miami Open final - edging ever closer to his 100th career title.

The 24-time grand slam champion needed just 69 minutes to secure a one-sided 6-2 6-3 win against his Bulgarian opponent.

Djokovic, 37, is bidding to land his 100th career title – a record seventh in Florida – and his first since teaming up with Andy Murray as his coach.

Victory in Sunday’s final against 19-year old Czech Jakub Mensik – ranked 54th in the world – would see Djokovic join Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer as the only men to win 100 titles in a career.

Despite losing his opening service game, Djokovic raced to the first set in 30 minutes after producing just two unforced errors in front of a crowd that included Argentina World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

He never looked in danger of losing the second – missing just six first serves in the entire match – as he booked his place in his eighth final in Miami and his first since Shanghai in October.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his last-four triumph, Djokovic said: “It feels great. I didn’t think I would beat my percentage of first serves from the past match, but I did and that makes life easier on the court.

“It was tricky out there today, the wind was swirling around and not consistent, but I have not dropped a set in this tournament and I feel as good as I have since the Olympics last year.”

Djokovic won his first ATP 1000 title in Miami in 2007 when he was just 19, and on Sunday he will play against a 19-year-old looking for his maiden title success.

open image in gallery Novak Djokovic is bidding for his 100th career title in Miami ( AP )

Mensik hit 25 aces as he outlasted third seeded Taylor Fritz to win 7-6 (4) 4-6 7-6 (4) in almost two-and-a-half hours.

Fritz grabbed the only break of the match at the start of the second set, but made errors in the tie breaks as Mensik booked his first ATP Masters 1000 final against his childhood hero.

“It feels incredible,” he said about facing Djokovic. “It was a dream to play against him in Shanghai. For now it’s a bit different.

“I am a better player now and I’m going to enjoy and it’s going to be really exciting. Let’s see what’s going to happen Sunday.”