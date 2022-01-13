Novak Djokovic’s dramatic few days in Australia is set to feature in a new behind-the-scenes Netflix series.

Djokovic has been at the centre of a storm that has transcended the world of tennis and stoked diplomatic tensions, as well as sparking wider debate about vaccination policy and human rights.

The men’s world No1 is currently in Melbourne preparing for the Australian Open, which begins on Monday, having won a court battle to have his visa reinstated, after it was initially revoked by border officials who rejected his exemption from vaccination and held him in a government facility.

The saga is likely to take centre stage in Netflix’s new series on tennis, according to the Daily Mail, which will attempt to replicate the success of the Formula One series Drive to Survive.

The London-based Box To Box Films are making the programme, which will be produced by James Gay Rees, the man behind the F1 hit. The hope is that access in the players’ locker rooms and other previously unseen parts of tennis will boost the sport’s appeal.

Andy Murray has previously spoken of his backing for such a docu-series.

“A lot of people have spoken about Drive to Survive. I’ve watched a few episodes myself, I enjoyed it and something like that would be really good for tennis,” he told Eurosport. “I think that there is huge benefit to the sport (but) I don’t think tennis is open enough to allow access like that. It’s a difficult one because it’s brilliant.

“A lot of players would (support it) but you also need to trust the people that are filming as well. Providing it’s done well and that there’s a level of respect and trust there between the athletes and the people that are filming, I think it can be unbelievably positive.”