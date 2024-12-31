Nick Kyrgios upbeat despite defeat and Novak Djokovic wins in Brisbane

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nick Kyrgios was beaten on his singles comeback in Brisbane and cast doubt on his Australian Open hopes but Novak Djokovic sent new coach Andy Murray a positive message with a comfortable victory.

Murray will join his old rival for the Australian Open next month, and Djokovic revealed the Scot is following his progress from the ski slopes after beating Australian Rinky Hijikata 6-3 6-3 in the first round of the Brisbane International.

“He’s actually skiing at the moment,” said Djokovic in his on-court interview.

“Sending my love to all the Murray family. I hope he doesn’t get injured skiing before he comes to Melbourne.

“We spoke before the match, we’re communicating daily. I’m excited obviously to have him in my team, in my corner. For 20 plus years he’s been across the net, for the first time ever he’s on the same side of the court so it should be fun in Melbourne.”

Djokovic teamed up with Kyrgios for a crowd-pleasing doubles victory on Monday, and he looked sharp against Hijikata, not facing a break point during the encounter.

It was his first singles match since mid-October, and Djokovic added: “I always expect myself to do well on the court. To start off the new season with a win is very important.”

Kyrgios had played only one singles match since October 2022 following knee and wrist surgeries but was only just edged out in a big-serving contest against rising young Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

There were no breaks of serve across three sets, but Mpetshi Perricard won two of the three tie-breaks to triumph 7-6 (2) 6-7 (4) 7-6 (3).

Kyrgios was left feeling positive about his performance, though, saying: “Honestly, it was a great match, considering I hadn’t played in 18 months.

“And to put myself in a winning position was exciting. It was just good to be back out there and to say that I can still play a level against someone like that who is coming off the best year of their career and only getting better and confident, and I’m coming back and I asked the question, and he just played a couple of big points better than I did.”

The 29-year-old has used his protected ranking of 21 from before his injury woes to enter the Australian Open but admitted he is unsure yet if he will play in Melbourne.

“It’s how much do I want to take of the trauma on the body, the pain,” he said.

“When I played the majority of my career, I was playing pretty much pain-free. You go out there for two, three hours, you’d enjoy the battle and you would just focus. Where now, there’s just constant pain in that wrist.

“I think I almost need a miracle and I need the stars to align for my wrist to hold up in a grand slam for sure.

“Today, if this was a grand slam, we may still be out on court, and I don’t know how I’d pull up the next day or the day after. That’s kind of the reality setting in.”