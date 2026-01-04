Novak Djokovic cuts ties with Professional Tennis Players Association he co-founded
Last March, the PTPA sued tennis’ governing bodies, including the ATP and WTA
Novak Djokovic has severed ties with the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), the union he co-founded with Vasek Pospisil in 2021, citing "ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented".
Last March, the PTPA sued tennis’ governing bodies, including the ATP and WTA, accusing them of "systemic abuse, anti-competitive practices, and a blatant disregard for player welfare". Djokovic, though, disagreed with parts of the lawsuit, which was strongly refuted by the ATP and WTA.
And the 24-time grand slam champion has now ended his involvement with the union.
He said on X: “After careful consideration, I have decided to step away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association.
“This decision comes after ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented.
“I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when founding the PTPA, giving players a stronger, independent voice – but it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organization.
“I will continue to focus on my tennis, my family, and contributing to the sport in ways that reflect my principles and integrity. I wish the players and those involved the best as they move forward, but for me, this chapter is now closed.”
