Contrasting matches for Djokovic and Nadal – day eight at the French Open

The big two in the men’s draw will meet in the quarter-final at Roland Garros.

Andy Sims
Monday 30 May 2022 04:30
Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Diego Schwartzman (Christophe Ena/AP)
Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Diego Schwartzman (Christophe Ena/AP)
(AP)

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal had contrasting matches but still set up their hotly-anticipated quarter-final meeting.

Defending champion Djokovic was booed by sections of the crowd as he raced past Diego Schwartzman 6-1 6-3 6-3 and Nadal, still the darling of Roland Garros, needed five sets to see off Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Meanwhile, teenage dreams are still proving hard to beat in the women’s draw with Coco Gauff, 18, and 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez also through.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day eight at the French Open.

Picture of the day

Recommended

Rafael Nadal through the legs, sorry, lens (Christophe Ena/AP)
(AP)

Match of the day

Nadal dropped the first set against the Canadian ninth seed, hit back to lead 2-1 and was then pegged back to a decider, eventually prevailing 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 in four hours and 21 minutes of pure drama.

Stat of the day

Nadal has never lost a five-set match at Roland Garros, although he had only been in two before Sunday; against Novak Djokovic and, wait for it..... John Isner!

Moan of the day

Novak Djokovic got a hot reception (Christophe Ena/AP)
(AP)

Djokovic will never match the popularity of Nadal, or Roger Federer for that matter, but the jeering of the defending champion seemed excessive and even prompted Eurosport’s Alex Corretja to say: “I don’t like that. It’s Novak Djokovic. He has given us so much.”

Quote of the day

I was very, very disappointed I wasn't able to watch the game live or even just on TV. I had to go to bed early

Teenager Leylah Fernandez missed the football

Shot of the day

Finding a shortcut is always handy in Paris.

Brit watch

Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof eased into the last eight of the men’s doubles with a 6-3 6-2 win over American pair Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul. Skupski also reached the last eight of the mixed doubles alongside American Desirae Krawczyk.

Mixed feelings

Toni Nadal looks on (Thibault Camus/AP)
(AP)

Nadal’s uncle Toni found himself in an awkward position as he now coaches his nephew’s opponent, Auger-Aliassime. Ever the diplomat, Nadal senior plonked himself right down the centre line in the front row of the presidential box.

Fallen seeds

Women: Jil Teichmann (23), Amanda Anisimova (27), Elise Mertens (31).

Men: Diego Schwartman (15), Karen Khachanov (21).

Up next

Recommended

Iga Swiatek takes the next step on her seemingly inexorable march to the women’s title when she faces Chinese teenager Qinwen Zheng. Second seed Daniil Medvedev and fourth seed Stefanos Titsipas are also looking to book their quarter-final places.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in