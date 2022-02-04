Novak Djokovic has thanked the president of Serbia for his support during the “unfortunate events” that saw him deported before the Australian Open.

Djokovic’s visa was revoked by the Australian government days before the planned defence of his crown at the year’s first Grand Slam.

Having been granted a medical exemption to play in Melbourne as an unvaccinated player, Djokovic admitted that incorrect information had been included on his immigration forms, and that he had knowingly broken self-isolation rules to attend an interview just before Christmas.

Having returned to Belgrade, the 34-year-old met with Aleksandar Vukic to extend his thanks to the leader of the Serbian Progressive Party for his support during the “many problems and challenges” of Djokovic’s time in detention in Australia.

“I wanted to meet with you today because, primarily as a citizen of Serbia, I felt a great need to thank you for great support that you, as the president of Serbia, gave me, as well as all state institutions during the unfortunate events in Australia,” Djokovic said.

“Although I was alone in detention, and faced with many problems and challenges, I wasn’t feeling lonely.

“I had huge support primarily from my family, all of the close people in my life, entire Serbian nation, many people with good intentions from the region and the world.”

Djokovic watched from afar as Rafael Nadal battled to a five-set victory over Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling Australian Open final.

A 21st Grand Slam singles title nudged Nadal in front of great rivals Djokovic and Roger Federer as the most successful male tennis player at majors in history.

The Serbian may have the chance to draw back level on Nadal’s favoured clay at the French Open in May, but his participation at Roland-Garros is far from guaranteed.

French government rules bar unvaccinated individuals from sporting arenas, which may deny Djokovic the chance to defend another of his 2021 titles.

The world no.1 confirmed after meeting Vukic that he intended to give his “version” of what happened in Australia at another time.