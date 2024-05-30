Jump to content

Novak Djokovic races into French Open third round

Djokovic looked more like his relentless old self as he pummelled Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4 6-1 6-2.

Andy Sims
Thursday 30 May 2024 17:15
Novak Djokovic is through to the French Open third round (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Novak Djokovic is through to the French Open third round (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Novak Djokovic took the handbrake off as he raced into the third round of the French Open.

The defending champion said he had “low expectations” going into Roland Garros following a disappointing season and he lived down to them in an unspectacular first-round win over Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

But Djokovic looked more like his relentless old self as he pummelled Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4 6-1 6-2 in round two.

Carballes Baena, a very capable clay-courter, could only smile at the time as Djokovic – from 4-4 in the first set – won 14 of the final 17 games in a statement victory.

