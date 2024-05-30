Novak Djokovic races into French Open third round

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Novak Djokovic took the handbrake off as he raced into the third round of the French Open.

The defending champion said he had “low expectations” going into Roland Garros following a disappointing season and he lived down to them in an unspectacular first-round win over Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

But Djokovic looked more like his relentless old self as he pummelled Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4 6-1 6-2 in round two.

Carballes Baena, a very capable clay-courter, could only smile at the time as Djokovic – from 4-4 in the first set – won 14 of the final 17 games in a statement victory.