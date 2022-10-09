Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Novak Djokovic clinches 90th title with Astana Open win over Stefanos Tsitsipas

Djokovic needed just 75 minutes to record a 6-3 6-4 victory.

Phil Casey
Sunday 09 October 2022 16:57
Novak Djokovic (pictured) claimed a comfortable win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Astana Open (Stas Filippov/AP)
Novak Djokovic (pictured) claimed a comfortable win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Astana Open (Stas Filippov/AP)
(AP)

Novak Djokovic won the 90th tour-level title of his career with a comfortable victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Astana Open.

Djokovic, who also won in Tel Aviv last week, needed just 75 minutes to record a 6-3 6-4 victory, his seventh straight success against third seed Tsitsipas.

When the on-court interviewer observed that Djokovic probably never dreamed of 90 ATP Tour titles, the 21-time grand slam winner shook his head.

“I dared to dream, actually,” Djokovic said. “I always hoped that I would be going to have a great career.

Recommended

“Obviously, I didn’t know the amount of finals I was going to play, the amount of tournaments I was going to win, but my intention was always to reach the highest heights in our sport.”

The 35-year-old added: “I’m just very grateful and blessed to be able to play this well at this stage of my life. You know, 35 is not 25.

“But I think the experience, probably, in these kinds of matches and big occasions helps as well to approach mentally in the right way.

“I could not ask for a better restart of the season. I’m super pumped and motivated to end the season as well as I have done these past couple of weeks.”

In Tokyo, Taylor Fritz won an all-American final at the Japan Open, edging compatriot Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (3) 7-6 (2).

Fritz only just made it to Japan in time for his first match after a week in Covid-19 quarantine in Korea, but will be ranked inside the world’s top 10 (eighth) for the first time on Monday and also moved up to seventh in the Race To Turin.

Recommended

“It’s crazy, I don’t even think it’s set in just how fast the last four or five days have been,” Fritz said.

“It’s so crazy and I couldn’t have written it any better. It’s exactly what I needed for the Race, for my ranking, to kind of put me in a good position for the end of the year, so it’s amazing.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in