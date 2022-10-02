Jump to content

Novak Djokovic lifts Tel Aviv Watergen Open title with victory over Marin Cilic

The Serb did not drop a single set in the tournament

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 02 October 2022 21:14
Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after winning the Tel Aviv Watergen Open (Ariel Schmidt/AP/PA)
Novak Djokovic cruised to his 89th tour title as he beat Marin Cilic in straight sets to win the Tel Aviv Watergen Open on Sunday (2 October).

The 35-year-old, playing in his first singles tournament since winning Wimbledon in July, eased past second seed Cilic 6-3 6-4 to take his third tour-level crown of the year.

Top seed Djokovic went through the tournament without surrendering a single set to become the first man to win on hard, clay and grass courts this season.

Djokovic was threatened only briefly as he served for the first set, producing back-to-back aces to deny Cilic the opportunity to break back.

The world No 7 broke swiftly in the second, too, and pushed home the advantage to win the match in one hour hour and 35 minutes.

