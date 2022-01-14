Novak Djokovic detained by Australian border officials ahead of court hearing

Novak Djokovic has been detained by Australian border officials in line with the arrangement agreed in court as the world’s number one tennis player fights on to remain in the country.

Djokovic has had his visa revoked twice by immigration officials ahead of the Australian Open because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, and saw immigration minister Alex Hawke again deny his application on Friday.

The 34-year-old Serbian is accused of providing false information on his visa declaration, and claiming that he had not traveled in the 14 days before he arrived in Australia.

Djokovic’s lawyers have appealed the decision and his case will be heard before Justice O’Callaghan at the Federal Court of Australia on Sunday.

A procedural hearing was set to take place on Saturday to confirm Djokovic’s transfer into the custody of immigration authorities.

The tennis star was allowed to spend Friday night at his own accommodation in Melbourne despite having his visa cancelled, reported The Australian.

If Djokovic loses his case he will be deported from Australia.

Djokovic is tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on 20 slams and whoever wins the next claims the record in men’s tennis. H