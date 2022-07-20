Petition to allow Novak Djokovic to play US Open nears 12,000 signatures
Djokovic is currently not be able to participate in the year’s final Grand Slam because of his refusal to take the Covid vaccine
Almost 12,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Novak Djokovic to be allowed to compete in the US Open despite his refusal to take the Covid vaccine.
Djokovic will not be able to participate in the year’s final Grand Slam due to current rules under which travellers seeking to enter the United States have to be fully vaccinated and provide proof before boarding flights.
The 21-times major champion won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles in 2021 but was unable to defend his Melbourne Park crown this year after being deported from Australia over his vaccination status in January.
“There is absolutely no reason at this stage of the pandemic to not allow Djokovic to play at the US Open 2022,” said the change.org petition, which was launched on 21 June.
“(The) US Government and United States Tennis Association (USTA) must work together to allow him to play ... MAKE IT HAPPEN, USTA!”
The Serb, who retained his Wimbledon crown with a win over Australia’s Nick Kyrgios earlier this month, in February said he was prepared to miss Grand Slam tournaments rather than take the vaccine.
The main draw at the US Open begins on 29 August.
