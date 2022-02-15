Novak Djokovic could be knocked off world No 1 this month, with Daniil Medvedev aiming to become the latest men’s player to top the tennis singles rankings.

After controversially missing out on the Australian Open in January, Djokovic is set to return to the court at the Dubai Duty Free Championships next week.

Djokovic was deported from Australia before the opening major of the year after the country eventually rejected his medical exemption for a Covid-19 vaccination.

The Serbian does not require to be vaccinated to compete in Dubai but has revealed that he is prepared to miss both the French Open and Wimbledon over his stance.

Djokovic could also miss ATP 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells, California and Miami, Florida next month, which could mean a significant shift in the men’s world rankings.

The top spot is up for grabs this month, however, and men’s tennis will have a new No 1 for the first time in two years if Medvedev betters Djokovic’s result in Dubai.

Medvedev, who defeated Djokovic at the US Open final last September before reaching the Australian Open final last month, is competing at a ATP 500 event in Acapulco, Mexico.

The Russian, who was beaten by Rafael Nadal in Melbourne in a dramatic Australian Open final, headlines a strong field that also includes Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Medvedev will become world No 1 if he wins the tournament, or if Djokovic fails to better his result.

Djokovic, who is joined by Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner at the tournament in Dubai, holds the record for the most weeks spent at No 1.