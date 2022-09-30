Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Novak Djokovic overcomes friend Vasek Pospisil to reach Tel Aviv semi-finals

Djokovic came through a competitive contest 7-6 (5) 6-3 in Israel.

Eleanor Crooks
Friday 30 September 2022 17:05
Comments
Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Vasek Pospisil in Tel Aviv (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Vasek Pospisil in Tel Aviv (Ariel Schalit/AP)
(AP)

Novak Djokovic defeated his good friend Vasek Pospisil to reach the semi-finals of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open.

Having eased past Pablo Andujar on Thursday in his first ATP Tour match for more than four months, Djokovic had a tougher time of things against Canadian Pospisil before sealing a 7-6 (5) 6-3 triumph.

The pair teamed up to found the Professional Tennis Players Association three years ago, and 149th-ranked Pospisil did not face a break point in the opening set.

He then fought back from 5-1 down in the tie-break with four points in a row before Djokovic took it, while in the second set the Serbian won the final three games after seeing an early break slip away.

“It was a great, positive win,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview. “Vasek is one of my best friends on the tour.

Recommended

“We have known each other for many years. It is never easy playing someone you respect so much and like so much, but we are both professionals and wanted to win the match and you can see that.

“I think the level of tennis was really high. Especially towards the end of the first set and the second set. Credit to him for fighting. Great to see him back.”

In the last four, Djokovic will take on Russian Roman Safiullin, while the other semi-final pits second seed Marin Cilic against France’s Constant Lestienne.

There was a major shock at the Korea Open, where Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka knocked out top seed Casper Ruud 6-2 3-6 6-2.

The US Open finalist’s defeat means Rafael Nadal will overtake him as world number two next week.

Second seed Cameron Norrie withdrew ahead of his quarter-final against Jenson Brooksby through illness. The American will take on Denis Shapovalov in the last four, while Nishioka meets lucky loser Aleksandar Kovacevic, who is having the best week of his career.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in