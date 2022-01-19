Novak Djokovic visa controversy labelled ‘messy’ and ‘embarrassing’

An Australian television host has called the Novak Djokovic visa controversy “messy” and “embarassing”.

Allison Langdon, who co-hosts popular morning programme Today, believes that there is little need to “dwell on” the events that saw Djokovic deported from Australia and unable to defend his Australian Open crown.

The Serbian’s visa was revoked by the government having failed to fulfil federal coronavirus requirements and admitting that incorrect information had been included on his immigration forms.

Langdon expressed the opinion that people should now focus on events on-court and forget the Djokovic saga that marred the build-up to the first Grand Slam of the year.

“It was messy, embarrassing, but now we are focused on the court,” Langdon wrote in the Nine Network breakfast show’s newsletter.

“[It was] a little distraction in the lead up [to the Australian Open] which we don’t need to dwell on.”

Langdon instead preferred to focus on the fortunes of home favourite Ashleigh Barty.

The top seed in Melbourne and the top-ranked female player in the world, Barty is hoping to add an Australian Open triumph to her Wimbledon title won last year and French Open victory in 2019.

She remains on course for a huge last-16 encounter with Naomi Osaka, with the pair winning second round matches against Lucia Bronzetti and Madison Brengle respectively.

Langdon was particularly impressed by Barty’s first round victory over Lesia Tsurenko, suggesting it was a good way to start the tournament for supporters harbouring home hopes.

Langdon explained: “It was nice to kick off day one of our show and the Australian Open with an Ash Barty win. Gee she looked good.”