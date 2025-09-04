Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic’s most formidable opponent at the US Open on Friday may not be Carlos Alcaraz, but his own body. The Serbian tennis icon is set to bridge a 16-year age gap as he faces Alcaraz in his fourth Grand Slam semi-final of the season, a stage where his previous three attempts have ended in defeat.

While his loss to Jannik Sinner at the French Open occured while the Serbian was fully fit, Djokovic’s Australian Open campaign was cut short by a leg injury against Alexander Zverev, and a thigh problem hampered him in a second defeat by Sinner at Wimbledon. Understandably, Djokovic sounded a note of caution ahead of his highly anticipated rematch with Alcaraz, whom he previously overcame at the Australian Open despite sustaining the injury that would eventually force his withdrawal.

Following a tense four-set victory over Taylor Fritz on Tuesday night, Djokovic stated: "The next couple of days is really key for me to get my body in shape and ready to battle five sets if it’s needed. I just would really love that. I know that my best tennis is going to be required, but I’d rise to the occasion. Normally I like to play the big matches on a big stage. It’s just that I’m not really sure how the body is going to feel. But I’m going to do my very best with my team to be fit for that."

Carlos Alcaraz is yet to drop a set

The good news for Djokovic is the two-day break before the contest, coupled with recent positive memories against Alcaraz, including an Olympic gold medal victory last summer. Alcaraz, who claimed his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows in 2023, has been in formidable form in New York, reaching the last four without dropping a set. Yet, Djokovic remains defiant: "I definitely am not going with a white flag on the court. I put myself in another semi-finals of a grand slam this year. I have been very consistent – most consistent on slams this season – and that’s what I said at the beginning of the year, where I would like to perform my best tennis and make the best results. Here we are. I have another chance."

Alcaraz, aiming for his second Grand Slam title of the season, is eager for the challenge. "We all know Novak’s game," he said. "It doesn’t matter that he has been out of the tour since Wimbledon. Playing great matches here. I know he’s hungry. I know his ambition for more. I played a lot of times against him. I really want revenge."

The other semi-final will feature Jannik Sinner against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. Sinner has not lost a Grand Slam match on a hard court for two years, and his quarter-final victory over fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti made him the youngest man ever to win 25 matches at the majors in a single season. Another win would propel him to his fifth consecutive Grand Slam final. "These are very special occasions," said Sinner. "Finding myself again in the semis of a grand slam, it’s a great, great achievement. I’m very, very happy about that."