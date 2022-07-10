Wimbledon day 14: Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to claim another title
The tournament ended with another SW19 success for the Serbian.
Novak Djokovic claimed his seventh Wimbledon title after he beat Nick Kyrgios to bring the 2022 Championships to an end in familiar fashion.
It was the fourth consecutive tournament where the Serbian has got his hands on the All England Club crown and this latest victory brought him within one of Rafael Nadal’s tally of 22 grand slams.
Djokovic’s 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (3) triumph over Kyrgios – in his maiden final of a major – extended his unbeaten run on Centre Court with his last loss at the 15,000-seater venue back in 2013 to Andy Murray.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the final day of the tournament.
Two British bridesmaids
There was the possibility of two British winners on the final day of the 2022 Championships but Alfie Hewett and Andy Lapthorne came second best in their respective wheelchair tournaments.
Hewett made the final of the singles at Wimbledon for the first time and on four occasions had the chance to serve out the match on Court Three, but he lost to Shingo Kunieda, who secured a 28th major title.
A maiden success at the All England Club by a 4-6 7-5 7-6 (5) score for the Japanese great saw him complete the last leg of his Golden Slam.
Lapthorne also suffered disappointment in the quad doubles, going down 6-7 (4) 6-2 6-3 alongside David Wagner to Sam Schroder and Niels Vink in the last match of the tournament.
