Wimbledon diary: Heatwave makes way for rain as Olivia Rodrigo visits Royal Box

In a perfect illustration of the changeable nature of Britain’s weather, Monday and Tuesday’s heatwave was followed by a glum morning and a spell of rain over SW19.

Earlier in the week it felt unlikely that attendees would have cause to use an umbrella for anything other than shelter from the 30C-plus heat, but before play started on Wednesday all the methods used to avoid the sun were utilised again to stay out of the rain.

The turf was covered and the rain cleared to allow play to begin just after 1pm on the outside courts, a delay on the intended 11am start time, but there were no hold-ups on Centre Court and Court One as play ran to time without the need to get under way with the roof closed.

Olivia Rodrigo, fresh from her triumphant headline slot on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, was present in the Royal Box as she extended her British sojourn to take in the sights at Wimbledon.

Rodrigo wore Union Flag shorts during her festival performance and delivered a brief ode to M&S sweets, Colin the Caterpillar and British pub culture, after which she invited The Cure’s Robert Smith on stage as a guest.

She was joined in SW19 by her boyfriend, British actor Louis Partridge, and the pair were seen chatting to Olympic diver Tom Daley.

Also present from the sporting world were golfer Tommy Fleetwood, former England manager Roy Hodgson and current England boss Thomas Tuchel.

Dave Grohl, former Nirvana member and Foo Fighters founder, was also seen and so too was the American wrestler and actor John Cena.

Thursday’s match of the day

Briton Dan Evans crosses paths with Novak Djokovic in the second round of the men’s singles as the pair kick off the day four action on Centre Court.

Wild card Evans, 35, has met the all-conquering Serb once before, with the two clashing at the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters and the Briton emerging a shock victor.

Djokovic, 38, is on a mission to add a record 25th grand slam title and has made it clear he feels this tournament is likely his best chance of doing so.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon with highs of 25C, according to the Met Office.