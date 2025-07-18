Ons Jabeur takes ‘step back’ from tennis: ‘I haven’t felt happy for some time’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur has announced she is taking a “step back” from professional tennis.

The 30-year-old Tunisian, who is the first African and Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final, was in tears as she retired from her first-round match at Wimbledon this year.

After a difficult spell with injuries and form, the former world No 2 has dropped to 71 in the world rankings and on Thursday announced she will take a step away from the court for an indefinite period.

"For the past two years, I've been pushing myself so hard, fighting through injuries and facing many other challenges," she said, in a statement on social media.

"But deep down, I haven't truly felt happy on the court for some time now.

"Tennis is such a beautiful sport. But right now, I feel it's time to take a step back and finally put myself first: to breathe, to heal, and to rediscover the joy of simply living.

"Thank you to all my fans for understanding. Your support and love mean the world to me. I carry it with me always.

"Even while I'm away from the court, I'll continue to stay close and connected in different ways, and share this journey with you all. Ons."

open image in gallery Jabeur is a two-time Wimbledon finalist ( PA Wire )

Jabeur is a three-time Grand Slam finalist, having lost in the 2022 and 2023 Wimbledon final, as well as the 2022 US Open final.

She has won five career titles, including the WTA 1000 event in Madrid in 2022.

"I'm pretty sad,” she said after her Wimbledon exit.

“It really doesn't really help with my confidence and what I keep pushing myself to do, even though it has been a very tough season for me."