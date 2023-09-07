US Open order of play and Thursday’s tennis schedule
Home hero Coco Gauff is one step away from the US Open final and faces Karolina Muchova in the semi-finals
The 2023 US Open continues with semi-final action in the women’s singles on Thursday.
Home hero Coco Gauff, chasing her first Grand Slam at the age of 19, takes on Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova first up in the night session on Arthur Ashe.
After Gauff-Muchova, the second semi-final takes place between another American, 17th seed Madison Keys, and second seed Aryna Sabalenka. Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, has never reached the final in New York while Keys reached the final in 2017, losing to compatriot Sloane Stephens.
Elsewhere, British doubles star Joe Salisbury is in semi-final action on Louis Armstrong - he and Rajeev Ram take on second seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek.
Here’s the order of play and schedule for Thursday 7 September at Flushing Meadows; get all the latest US Open odds and tips here.
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM
From 7pm ET/midnight BST
C. Gauff (USA) [6] vs K. Muchova (CZE) [10]
M. Keys (USA) [17] vs A. Sabalenka [2]
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM
From 12pm ET/5pm BST
R. Bopanna (IND) [6] & M. Ebden (AUS) [6] vs P.H. Herbert (FRA) & N. Mahut (FRA)
R. Ram (USA) [3] & J. Salisbury (GBR) [3] vs I. Dodig (CRO) [2] & Austrin Krajicek (USA) [2]
Not before 4pm ET/9pm BST
A. Hewett (GBR) [1] & G. Reid (GBR) [1] vs S. Houdet (FRA) & T. Sanada (JPN)
