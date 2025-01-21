Paula Badosa bests Coco Gauff in Australian Open quarterfinals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paula Badosa ended Coco Gauff’s winning run to reach her first grand slam semi-final at the Australian Open.

The American third seed arrived in Melbourne as the most in-form player on tour after winning the WTA Finals to end last season and then all five singles matches at the United Cup, including a clash against Iga Swiatek.

She went into the clash with 11th seed Badosa on a 13-match winning streak but it was the Spaniard who came out on top in a 7-5 6-4 victory.

Badosa feared she may have to retire last year because of a persistent back problem but ended the season strongly, making the quarter-finals of the US Open, and has now hit a new high here.

“Today I came in and I wanted to play my best game, and I think I did it,” she said. “Coco, at the beginning she was playing insane tennis, but I’m super proud of the level I gave today.

“A year ago I was here with my back and I didn’t know if I had to retire from this sport and now I’m here playing against the best in the world. I won today, I’m in the semi-finals. I will never think that a year after I would be here.”

Both players held serve until 5-5 in the first set, when Badosa struck, and the 27-year-old then opened up a 5-2 lead in the second set.

She was unable to serve it out at the first time of asking but made no mistake the second time around to set up a clash against either top seed Aryna Sabalenka or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Gauff was left to rue 41 unforced errors but was philosophical afterwards, saying: “Paula was playing great. Maybe some moments in the first set could have gone my way, could have been a different outcome in the first set.

“I think it’s just a lot more work to do. I’m obviously disappointed, but I’m not completely crushed. I’m looking forward to a lot. Even though I lost today, I feel like I’m in an upward trajectory.”