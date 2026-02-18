Tennis star calls out online abuse after injury retirement in Dubai
Paula Badosa retired from her match in Dubai on Tuesday after struggling with a thigh injury
Paula Badosa, the former world number two, has fiercely criticised a "disrespectful" online comment after a right thigh injury forced her to withdraw from the Dubai Tennis Championships.
Her retirement from the tournament, which is already grappling with a depleted field, reignited a broader discussion about the relentless online abuse faced by professional athletes.
The Spanish player has endured a career plagued by injuries, including a chronic back problem that led her to consider early retirement in 2024.
Despite these setbacks, Badosa had fought her way back into the world's top 10 last year with a series of strong performances.
However, her latest injury struck during her second-round match against Elina Svitolina in Dubai on Tuesday. After initially leading 4-1, Badosa lost five consecutive games and the first set before calling for treatment and ultimately retiring.
Taking to social media, Badosa directly addressed an individual who suggested she had disrespected the game. She offered a poignant insight into the life of an athlete battling chronic pain.
"You have no idea what it's like to live with a chronic injury and still choose to keep going," Badosa wrote.
"To wake up everyday not knowing how your body will respond, searching for solutions, and fighting for something you love and give everything even when it's so difficult."
She spoke of "endless nightmares" but affirmed her unwavering commitment to the sport.
"So I'll keep trying," she declared. "Because it's all about trying and that won't change. I'll always try one more time. I'm doing this for my passion... If there's even a 1% chance to keep going, I'll take it. That's just how I see and understand life."
Badosa's candid remarks quickly amplified a wider debate surrounding the hurtful comments players frequently encounter online.
"For me the only disrespect here is to open social media and read messages like this," she added.
"Then we complain if we see players suffering and having mental health issues, but I'm not surprised with the amount of hate and 'experts' we have here."
The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has stated that safeguarding players and the wider tennis community from malicious online threats and abuse remains a paramount concern for the sport's governing body.
The issue has been highlighted by other prominent figures in the sport. Last week, Australia's Destanee Aiava announced her decision to quit tennis this year, describing its culture as "racist, misogynistic, homophobic and hostile" and citing the online negativity she had endured.
Similarly, Elina Svitolina revealed she received death threats following her Canadian Open defeat last season, attributing the "shameful" behaviour to disgruntled bettors.
A survey conducted by the WTA and the International Tennis Federation last year indicated that angry gamblers were responsible for 40 per cent of the detected abuse directed at players.
World number six Amanda Anisimova further elaborated on the pervasive nature of the problem.
"I'd say it's not just betting, it's overall cyber bullying all the time," she commented.
"Commenting on everything, like my body all the time, every single day. It's difficult. I don't think that people realise the extent of it, how much of an effect it can have on someone."
