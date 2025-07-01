Wimbledon diary: Petra Kvitova takes the mic and Alexandra Eala flies the flag

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova made an emotional exit after losing in straight sets to the American Emma Navarro on Court One, her final match in SW19 as she is set to retire after the US Open.

The 35-year-old was emotional when interviewed in front of an appreciative crowd following the defeat, leaving the scene of some of the greatest moments of her career with tears in her eyes.

She then took her last chance to usurp the moderator of her final post-match Wimbledon press conference, taking control of the loudspeaker to introduce her own media access to the journalists by announcing: “I’m Petra Kvitova, and this is my last press conference here.”

*****

Twenty-year-old Alexandra Eala made her Wimbledon Centre Court debut when facing reigning women’s singles champion Barbora Krejcikova in the first round.

The Filipino ensured the flag was flown for her nation not only via her performance – a gallant loss having taken the first set – but also through a unique accessory provided by sponsors Nike.

Eala wore a hairband shaped into the form of the sampaguita, the national flower of the Philippines, in a box that was printed with the Filipino proverb ‘kung may tinanim, may aanihin’ – ‘if you plant, you will harvest’.

*****

Australian actress Cate Blanchett, star of The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, was in attendance alongside compatriot Rebel Wilson, known for her roles in Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids.

New Zealander Russell Crowe was also present in the Royal Box, with the star of Gladiator and Les Miserables joined by his fiancee and fellow actor Britney Theriot.

From the same industry was Sarah Lancashire, beloved for her roles in Happy Valley and The Last Tango in Halifax, whereas from the sporting world golfer Justin Rose was joined by his wife Kate.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

*****

Quote of the day

“Would I want to play three-out-of-five? No. I would rather the men play two-out-of-three. I don’t think we all need to start playing three-out-of-five. I personally will not watch a full five-hour match. People can’t even hold their attention long enough they say these days with phones. How are they holding their attention for five hours? ” – Jessica Pegula when asked if women would switch to a best-of-five format.

Picture of the day

Tweet of the day

Wednesday’s match of the day

Emma Raducanu’s second-round clash with Marketa Vondrousova will be a real draw on day three as two former grand slam winners meet at a relatively early stage in the tournament.

Raducanu won the US Open aged just 18, prior to which she made her main-draw Wimbledon debut during the same season and defeated Vondrousova in a memorable match on her way to the third round.

Vondrousova, who would go on to win Wimbledon in 2023, comes into their tie in good grass form having taken the Berlin Open earlier this month and will be hoping to turn the tables on the British star.

Wednesday’s weather

Cloudy changing to light rain by late morning with a maximum temperature of 26C, according to the Met Office.