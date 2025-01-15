Australian Open finalist Qinwen Zheng crashes out in second round

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka survived a first Australian Open test, but last year’s beaten finalist Qinwen Zheng suffered a shock second-round exit.

The Chinese star reached her first grand slam showpiece here last year before going on to win Olympic gold and establish herself as one of the best players in the world.

But she came unstuck against German Laura Siegemund, a 36-year-old better known for her prowess in doubles, going down 7-6 (3) 6-3.

“I think not much to say because I tried what I can do during this match,” said Zheng. “I feel maybe today is not my day. There’s a lot of details in the important points. I didn’t do the right choice.”

Sabalenka was also in trouble down 5-2 in the second set to Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, but the top seed extended her winning run at Melbourne Park to 16 matches with a 6-3 7-5 victory.

“I’m super happy to have finished this match in straight sets,” said Sabalenka. “She played incredible tennis, especially in the second set. I’m really happy I was able to turn around that set.”

The Belarusian next faces talented young Dane Clara Tauson, who was a 6-2 6-2 winner over Tatjana Maria.

open image in gallery Aryna Sabalenka clenches her fist (Vincent Thian/AP) ( AP )

Naomi Osaka has not gone beyond the third round of a grand slam since winning her second title in Melbourne in 2021.

But the former world number one has started the season strongly and she followed up her first-round win over Caroline Garcia by coming from a set down to see off 20th seed Karolina Muchova 1-6 6-1 6-3.

Her draw does not get any easier with former top-10 star and fellow mother Belinda Bencic up next.

The Swiss is making her return to grand slam tennis following the birth of daughter Bella last April.

open image in gallery Naomi Osaka celebrates beating Karolina Muchova (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP) ( AP )

Bencic is enjoying the change in routine, saying: “We’re just doing more fun stuff and trying to go out for a walk or trying to go to the aquarium. I don’t think I would be going to the aquarium before.

“So, just in terms of family time, it’s definitely changed. Different things to do now in terms of preparation, but it’s better because it takes, I think, my mind off tennis a little bit.”

Seventeen-year-old Mirra Andreeva came through an extremely tight clash against Moyuka Uchijima, the 14th seed eventually winning 6-4 3-6 7-6 (10/8), while seventh seed Jessica Pegula saw off Elise Mertens 6-4 6-2.