Jack Draper v Jenson Brooksby live: Queen’s tennis scores and updates before Carlos Alcaraz returns
Alex de Minaur, Jack Draper, Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz are all in action on the show court today
Queen’s continues today with a blockbuster day of first-round matches as the top three seeds all get their campaigns underway.
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off winning his fifth grand slam title at the French Open two weeks, opens his grass-court account for the year against fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
He follows home favourite and second seed Jack Draper, who plays the unconventional, crafty Jenson Brooksby second on the Andy Murray Arena.
And third seed Taylor Fritz, fresh off winning a maiden grass-court title in Stuttgart last week, takes on tricky Frenchman Corentin Moutet, last on the show court.
Top-10 players Alex de Minaur and Ben Shelton are also in action, while wildcard Billy Harris plays rising star Gabriel Diallo, and there’s an all-British doubles tie on one of the outside courts, as third seeds Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski take on Jacob Fearnley and Cameron Norrie.
Follow all the action with The Independent’s liveblog below:
Katie Boulter reveals reply to online troll after receiving death threats
In grimmer news, British player Katie Boulter revealed she has received multiple death threats and abuse after her performances on court and has even interacted with online trolls to help them better understand the damage they can cause.
The British No 2 has recalled how after she dropped a tie-break at the French Open last month against Carole Monnet, several gamblers messaged her online.
Boulter would go on to win her second round match at Roland Garros in three sets, yet she has been left in fear by the experience.
Katie Boulter reveals reply to online troll after receiving death threats
Jack Draper has proven his doubters wrong and is ready to win Wimbledon
Queen’s will hold fond memories for Jack Draper, who arrives as the second seed this week and kicks off his campaign today. Kieran Jackson has the details:
To pinpoint the exact moment where British No 1 Jack Draper launched his ascent to the upper echelons of men’s tennis, you’d need only go back 12 months this very weekend.
Off the back of a disappointing first-round exit at the 2024 French Open, Draper broke his ATP title duck with a statement triumph on the grass in Stuttgart. That week, as he has since acknowledged, something clicked in his big-hitting, flamboyant lefty game.
A few days later, the Brit outgunned Carlos Alcaraz at Queen’s. While the Spaniard would go on to win his second title at SW19 a few weeks later, Draper slumped to a disappointing second-round loss to compatriot Cameron Norrie.
Jack Draper has proven his doubters wrong and is ready to win Wimbledon
Dan Evans rolls back the years to dismantle Frances Tiafoe in first upset at Queen’s
The highlight of yesterday’s action was fan favourite Dan Evans enjoying his biggest win in nearly two years. Here’s how that unfolded:
Only two summers ago Dan Evans was up at a career-high ranking of 21st in the world. Now the Birmingham-born player is just a fraction inside the top 200, having dropped out of it altogether earlier this year.
His season so far has been one of hard grind with little reward, spent largely plugging away on the lower-tier, lower-profile Challenger tour. He has only won one ATP-level match this season, on the grass last week at ’s-Hertogenbosch, where he came through qualifying to reach the last-16.
However, somewhere the Brit always comes alive is on the grass. And under bright Queen’s Club sunshine on the Andy Murray Arena, Evans produced some of his best inventive, classy tennis to dismantle the world No 13 and seventh seed Frances Tiafoe. His 7-5, 6-2 win was his first top-20 victory since October 2023 (coincidentally, also over the American).
Dan Evans rolls back the years to dismantle Frances Tiafoe in first upset at Queen’s
When does Jack Draper play?
Jack Draper takes on Jenson Brooksby second on the show court at Queen’s, the Andy Murray Arena.
Play begins at 12pm, so Draper is likely to be on court around 1.30pm-2pm, depending on the length of the previous match.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the UK can watch main court action at Queen’s, on the Andy Murray Arena, on the BBC, with coverage running from 1pm on BBC Two. The action will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button or BBC Sport.
The men’s tournament runs from Monday, 16 June until Sunday, 22 June.
Today's order of play
Andy Murray Arena
from 12pm BST
Alex de Minaur [5] vs Jiri Lehecka
Jenson Brooksby vs Jack Draper [2]
Carlos Alcaraz [1] vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
[Q] Corentin Moutet vs Taylor Fritz [3]
Court 1
from 12pm BST
Brandon Nakashima vs Giovanni Mpetschi Perricard
Arthur Rinderknech [LL] vs Ben Shelton [6]
Jordan Thompson vs Jaume Munar
Gabriel Diallo vs Billy Harris [WC]
Good morning
Hello and welcome to day two at the Queen’s Club!
There’s a real feast of tennis in store today, with five of the eight seeds in action, including the top three.
Jack Draper kicks off his grass-court swing today, as does top seed and former champion Carlos Alcaraz.
Don’t go anywhere, as we’ll have all the build-up, live scores and updates right here...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments