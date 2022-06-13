Is Queen’s on TV? Time, channel and how to watch pre-Wimbledon tournament this week
Everything you need to know as the grass-court season steps up ahead of Wimbledon
The Queen’s Club Championships takes place this week as the pre-Wimbledon warm-up tournament gets underway in west London.
All eyes will be on Andy Murray as the five-time Queen’s champion looks up to step up his Wimbledon preparations after reaching the final of the Stuttgart Open.
Murray was defeated by Matteo Berrettini on Sunday but the two-time Wimbledon champion was hampered by abdominal pain in the final set, putting his participation at Queen’s in doubt.
Berrettini is the reigning champion at Queen’s and is joined in a packed field by French Open finalist Casper Ruud, while Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans are among the other British hopefuls.
Here’s everything you need to know as the tournament gets underway.
When is Queen’s?
The main draw gets underway on Monday 13 June and the action will take place through to the finals on Sunday 19June.
How can I watch it?
The action will be available to watch across the BBC, with streams available on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
Who are the top seeds?
1) Casper Ruud
2) Matteo Berrettini
3) Cameron Norrie
4) Taylor Fritz
5) Diego Schwartzman
6) Denis Shapovalov
7) Marin Cilic
8) Reilly Opelka
Today’s order of play
Monday 13 June - Centre Court
Play starts at 12:00pm
Reilly Opelka vs Alex de Minaur
Taylor Fritz vs Jack Draper
Grigor Dimitrov vs Cameron Norrie
Liam Broady vs Marin Cilic
