Queen’s to host women’s event from 2025

Queen’s Club will host a women’s tournament for the first time in more than 50 years from 2025.

The WTA event will take place the week before the men’s ATP 500 tour event, and concerns have been raised about the quality of the surface for the second week.

The BBC have reported the ATP requested that a review be conducted after next year’s event, but the LTA remain confident the new schedule will become a permanent fixture in the grass court calendar.

Simon Greenwell, chair of the Queen’s Club said: “The Queen’s Club is delighted to be hosting a leading Women’s Tournament after a 52-year absence. The Queen’s Club Championships was first held at the Club in 1890 as a joint Men’s and Women’s event and, 135 years on, we are very proud to be hosting both WTA and ATP 500 Tournaments on our historic grass courts.”

The women’s event will be the week starting June 9 2025, with the men’s due to take place the following week (June 16 2025).

“We have reassured the ATP on multiple occasions that there won’t be an impact on the integrity and performance of the court,” said LTA director of major events Chris Pollard, reported by the BBC.

“The ATP want a review at the end of the 2025 tournament. Our focus remains on delivering a really successful tournament and we therefore remain very confident it will be a permanent move, and the ATP will continue to support us in hosting a women’s and men’s event at the Queen’s Club into the long term.”

The women’s event will take place immediately after the French Open, but last year only five of the world’s top 20 players took part in the tournament the week after Roland Garros.

However, the prize money for the events will be different, despite both holding ‘500 status’ and the women’s will be lower.