Emma Raducanu faces Shelby Rogers on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the US Open round of 16 this evening.

After the British teenager’s stunning run at Wimbledon this summer, she has lit up Flushing Meadows in a similar fashion, winning three qualifying matches and as many in the main draw to reach the second week of the year’s final grand slam.

Raducanu’s most recent third-round victory was emphatic, thrashing world No 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-0 6-1, and she has benefitted from a less intense spotlight than on home turf.

There will be no avoiding such attention this afternoon, though, when Raducanu faces Rogers. The last remaining American in the draw, Rogers stunned world No 1 Ashleigh Barty in the previous round and will undoubtedly be a clear fan favourite.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time does it start?

The fourth-round match is set to begin at around 7pm UK time on Monday 6 September.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The tournament is being broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

What has Raducanu said:

“I feel a lot more confident now. At Wimbledon I was absolutely loving it but I was so new and everything was so fresh, to have that experience in the bank I feel more relaxed on the court,” Raducanu said.

“I’m pretty motivated for any situation that I’m thrown into. You have to step on the court with the same belief - and I definitely do.”

What are the odds?

Raducanu - 8/13

Rogers - 5/4